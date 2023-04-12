PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Decreased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after acquiring an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

