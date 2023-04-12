PB Investment Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

PB Investment Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 13.3% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 228,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.4 %

Progressive stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.16. 745,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average is $132.51. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

