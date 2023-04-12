PBMares Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.47 during trading hours on Wednesday. 473,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.61.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

