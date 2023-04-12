PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,798 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,611,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 893,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after acquiring an additional 365,343 shares in the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,021,000.

NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $26.68.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

