PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $922,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 880,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,701. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

