PBMares Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

