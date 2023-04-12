PBMares Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 45,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,320. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

