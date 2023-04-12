PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.80. The stock had a trading volume of 631,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,262. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.