PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,530,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $186.77. The company had a trading volume of 41,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,708. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $206.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

