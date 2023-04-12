PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 565 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $99.13. 351,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,774. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $104.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

