Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) versus Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Critical Review

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 186.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 6 0 0 1.75 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.08, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -6.26% -2.77% -1.39% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 23.28% 9.03% 3.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.39 billion 1.31 -$87.17 million ($0.97) -15.01 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 7.33 $21.10 million $1.53 31.46

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

