Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $16.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.35.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

