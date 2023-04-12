Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.61. 2,047,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 12,074,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

