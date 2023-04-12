Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.50

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PEBO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $734.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.