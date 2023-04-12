Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

PRGO opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,913,000 after purchasing an additional 690,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Perrigo by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,916,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,519,000 after acquiring an additional 736,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

