Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.46

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.46 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.
Pharma Mar Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56.
Pharma Mar Company Profile
Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharma Mar (PHMMF)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.