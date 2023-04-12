Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 6,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 22,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Pharming Group Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.33 million, a P/E ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

