Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $739.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNXGF. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.42) to GBX 720 ($8.92) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($10.09) to GBX 820 ($10.15) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.24) to GBX 655 ($8.11) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of PNXGF opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

