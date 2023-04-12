Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells 3,466 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $107,134.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. 415,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,851. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.62. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Phreesia by 610.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 55.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,110,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,307,000 after acquiring an additional 394,599 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in Phreesia by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

