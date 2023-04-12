PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 92,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 97,647 shares.The stock last traded at $62.30 and had previously closed at $62.84.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

