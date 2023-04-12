Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 860,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

