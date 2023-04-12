Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.45

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
