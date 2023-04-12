Polymesh Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.98 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $92.66 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 742,104,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 741,549,409.748176 with 609,510,799.973804 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.18317242 USD and is up 5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $33,227,449.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/."

