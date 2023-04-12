Poollotto.finance Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Poollotto.finance has a total market capitalization of $52.42 million and approximately $123,367.97 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poollotto.finance token can now be purchased for $4.51 or 0.00015075 BTC on exchanges.

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

