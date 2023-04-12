Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.