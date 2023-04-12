PPL Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,494 call options on the company. This is an increase of 329% compared to the average daily volume of 2,447 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL Stock Down 0.3 %

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

PPL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.74. 1,478,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,696,068. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

