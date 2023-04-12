Preferred Bank (PFBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

