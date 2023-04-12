Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Primerica Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $172.35. 97,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,091. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.36. Primerica has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $195.69. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Primerica news, Director P George Benson sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,163.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,644.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $671,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $210,472,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Primerica by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Primerica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 174,822 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Primerica by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

