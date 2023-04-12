ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is IFG Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,586 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 2.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $29,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 265,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,271 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.73.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

