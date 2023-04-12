ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives $9.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBSFY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.00 ($6.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.57) to €11.00 ($11.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PBSFY opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.