PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
PUBM has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research cut PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.
Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 264,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,226. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $729.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.87.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PubMatic by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Graham Holdings Co grew its stake in PubMatic by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $21,971,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
