Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Trading Up 5.9%

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Puregold Price Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Puregold Price Club alerts:

Puregold Price Club Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

About Puregold Price Club

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the trading of goods through the operation of supermarkets. It provides consumer products, such as canned goods, housewares, toiletries, dry goods, food products, pharmaceutical, and medical goods on a wholesale and retail basis. The company was founded on September 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Manila, Philippines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puregold Price Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puregold Price Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.