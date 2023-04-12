Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $324.93 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $324.93 million and $42.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00010382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.80 or 0.06233436 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00059397 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00036850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,611,958 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.