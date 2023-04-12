QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,152. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.