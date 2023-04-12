QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $563.51 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00028411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018239 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,273.08 or 1.00005804 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00186911 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $504.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.