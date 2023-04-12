RAMP Price Hits $0.0803 on Top Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. RAMP has a total market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $14,331.47 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About RAMP

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

