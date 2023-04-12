Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,840,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,299. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

