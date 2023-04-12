Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Declares $0.26 Apr 23 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced a apr 23 dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 208.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

NYSE:O opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 25.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2,969.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

