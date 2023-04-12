Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.70. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

