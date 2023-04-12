Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading 4.3% Higher

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $178.26 and last traded at $177.66. 322,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 547,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Repligen Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.17. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Repligen by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Featured Articles

