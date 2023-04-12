Revain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.59 Million (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Revain has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a market cap of $40.59 million and $336,172.53 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Revain

REV is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

