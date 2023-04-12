RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading Down 2.2%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €12.80 ($13.91) and last traded at €13.10 ($14.24). Approximately 2,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.40 ($14.57).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.28 and its 200-day moving average is €14.39. The firm has a market cap of $876.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.37.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

