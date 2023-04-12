Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.10 million and $16,352.38 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00027941 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018331 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003286 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,968.99 or 0.99981568 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

