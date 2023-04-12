RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:OPP opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $136,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

