RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:OPP opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP)
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.