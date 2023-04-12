Riverstone Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after acquiring an additional 258,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,292,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.60. 193,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,099. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.60 and its 200 day moving average is $170.36.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.