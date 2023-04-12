Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.5% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.26. 651,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.75 and a 200-day moving average of $255.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

