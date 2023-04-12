Riverstone Advisors LLC Trims Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises about 1.9% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,832. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

