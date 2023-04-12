Riverstone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Riverstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers comprises approximately 4.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $59.69. 248,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,550. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,736. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.