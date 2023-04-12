Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Trading 1.1% Higher

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Rose Hill Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rose Hill Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

About Rose Hill Acquisition

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

