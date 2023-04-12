Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) PT Raised to $50.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

